Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,429,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 47.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,316,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,651 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4,867.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,001,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,715,000 after purchasing an additional 981,138 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,975,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,309,000 after buying an additional 795,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

