Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AMPS has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altus Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Altus Power Stock Down 3.3 %

Altus Power stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.05 million, a P/E ratio of -77.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. Altus Power has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altus Power will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $5,298,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 1,217.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 619,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 438,845 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Altus Power by 38.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 428,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 118,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

