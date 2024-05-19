Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.56% of Amdocs worth $57,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $96,934,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,153,000 after acquiring an additional 621,962 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Amdocs by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 449,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,003,000 after acquiring an additional 346,071 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $28,059,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 39.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 796,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,319,000 after buying an additional 224,518 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DOX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.75. The stock had a trading volume of 616,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average is $87.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOX

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.