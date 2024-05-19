American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $16,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,453,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,418 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $232,846,000 after purchasing an additional 284,965 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $128,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,886,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,259,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after buying an additional 500,555 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $652,010.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,416.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,319 shares of company stock worth $1,312,938. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEO shares. Barclays raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

AEO stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

