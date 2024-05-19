American National Bank Acquires 262 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

American National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,125,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VO stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.71. 688,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,355. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

