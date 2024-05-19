American National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

American National Bank reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $945.66. The company had a trading volume of 197,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,188. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $641.95 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $972.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $899.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $938.89.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

