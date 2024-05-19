American National Bank Has $128,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

American National Bank increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1,456.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Hershey by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 13.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 6.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Hershey by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.06.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,106. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $267.25.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.