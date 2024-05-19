American National Bank Has $324,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

American National Bank reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 117,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,577,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 66,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 73,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.22. 4,690,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,787,068. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.74. The company has a market cap of $162.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.