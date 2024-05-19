American National Bank Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

American National Bank raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1,381.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 52.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ResMed by 51.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 29.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.57. 450,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.71 and its 200 day moving average is $180.07. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $229.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,412 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

