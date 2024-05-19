American National Bank Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 10,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $169.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,956,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,095. The company has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.19. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $125.01 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

