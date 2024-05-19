American National Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

American National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982,232 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 905,087 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,982,000 after acquiring an additional 309,894 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,213,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,982,000 after purchasing an additional 172,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,793,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,868. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

