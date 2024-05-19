American National Bank Sells 112 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

American National Bank decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,843,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 139.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,711,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,287,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.47 and its 200 day moving average is $120.54. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $158.40. The stock has a market cap of $786.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

