American National Bank Sells 155 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

American National Bank reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 170,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,579,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,109. The firm has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

