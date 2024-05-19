American National Bank Sells 18 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

American National Bank trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $924.97. 703,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,686. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market cap of $364.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $939.34 and a 200-day moving average of $838.64.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

