American National Bank Sells 209 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

American National Bank cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,037 shares of company stock worth $61,743,127 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $812.22. 394,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,644. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $792.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $778.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.31 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

