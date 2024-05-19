American National Bank Sells 241 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

American National Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 933.8% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 309,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,038,000 after buying an additional 279,340 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 254,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 62,399 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $83.29. The stock had a trading volume of 682,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,254. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $84.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

