American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Reduced by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 418,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,489 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 4.1% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of American Tower worth $90,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in American Tower by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

