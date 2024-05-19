AMG National Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 43,011 iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPHE. Glovista Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 88.9% in the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 99,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 46,999 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EPHE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 48,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,180. The firm has a market cap of $116.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $28.07.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

