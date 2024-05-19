AMG National Trust Bank Buys 3,660 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $110.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,649. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.