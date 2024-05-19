AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gainplan LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 80,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 41,377 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $959,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 59,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.89. 9,999,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,116,234. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

