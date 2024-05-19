AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.11.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.29. 620,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,899. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $89.80 and a 12 month high of $156.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

