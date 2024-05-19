AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,581,000 after buying an additional 2,369,080 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,153 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,263,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,571 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,869,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,216,000 after purchasing an additional 850,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.00. 6,117,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,673,633. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

