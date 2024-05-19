AMG National Trust Bank Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,518 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $15,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $889,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTIP remained flat at $48.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,606. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

