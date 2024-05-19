AMG National Trust Bank Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,589,900,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 486.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,997,000 after purchasing an additional 745,929 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,043,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,580,000 after purchasing an additional 626,810 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 989,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,869,000 after purchasing an additional 522,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,079,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,213,000 after purchasing an additional 518,689 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.47. 1,974,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. Amgen’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

