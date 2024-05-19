AMG National Trust Bank Has $18.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,132 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $18,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after buying an additional 59,136 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.07. 72,242 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.83.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

