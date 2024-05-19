AMG National Trust Bank Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.66. 785,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,372. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $234.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

