AMG National Trust Bank Has $73 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,269,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Ball comprises 2.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $72,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Ball by 80.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.11. 1,111,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

