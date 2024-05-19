AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 105.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,967,000 after purchasing an additional 53,349 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 21.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 759,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,470,000 after purchasing an additional 133,066 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 489,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.9% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.83. 451,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 1.19.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 315.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

