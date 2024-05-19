AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,255 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 92,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,306,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,139. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

