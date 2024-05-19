AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $33,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,333,000 after acquiring an additional 237,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,871,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,969,000 after acquiring an additional 63,473 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,644,000 after purchasing an additional 225,697 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,600,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,191,000 after buying an additional 101,412 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,318. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

