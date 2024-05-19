AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,084.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.39. 121,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,874. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $60.46.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

