AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 984.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ATO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,168. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATO. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

