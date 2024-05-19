AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 87,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:EZU traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.49. 1,245,467 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

