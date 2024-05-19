AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IJK stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.28. The company had a trading volume of 142,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $91.74.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

