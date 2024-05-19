AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,328 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.28% of Graphic Packaging worth $20,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 50,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE GPK traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $28.13. 1,424,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,162. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

