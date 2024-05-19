AMG National Trust Bank Sells 14,736 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,736 shares during the quarter. V.F. comprises 1.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $30,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 2,835.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in V.F. by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFC. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,383,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $21.17.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

