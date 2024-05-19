AMG National Trust Bank Sells 159 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,724,000 after buying an additional 63,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ESAB by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 566,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,376,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,672,000 after purchasing an additional 276,558 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 769,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ESAB by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESAB stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $108.03. 174,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $57.53 and a one year high of $114.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average of $93.22. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. ESAB’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESAB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $741,125.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ESAB news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $741,125.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,074,985. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

