AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,721 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EME traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.37. 258,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $352.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.49 and a 12-month high of $385.90.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

