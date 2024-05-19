AMG National Trust Bank Sells 4,476 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $42,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $124.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,061. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

