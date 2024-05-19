AMG National Trust Bank Sells 475 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.80. 74,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,629. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $144.59 and a 1-year high of $190.54. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.99.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.