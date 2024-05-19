AMG National Trust Bank Sells 4,874 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,581,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,475. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

