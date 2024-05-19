AMG National Trust Bank Sells 55 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after buying an additional 109,275 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,894. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.61. 927,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

