AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.36. 1,048,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.45.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHX

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.