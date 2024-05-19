AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stock Position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.46% of Weyco Group worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

WEYS traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $33.70.

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $80.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dustin Combs sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $115,700.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

