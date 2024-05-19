Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.08. 2,373,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.47. The company has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

