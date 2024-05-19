Analysts Set AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) PT at C$6.17

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOS shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Pi Financial cut shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BOS

AirBoss of America Trading Up 0.9 %

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07. The firm has a market cap of C$157.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.97. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$3.65 and a 12 month high of C$7.62.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$126.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.42 million. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. Analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 0.7503218 earnings per share for the current year.

AirBoss of America Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is presently -13.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AirBoss of America

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$145,000.00. 34.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AirBoss of America

(Get Free Report

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.