Analysts Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target at $21.60

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,821,963,000 after buying an additional 37,128,653 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after buying an additional 7,150,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,761,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,077,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,572 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $978,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold



Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.



