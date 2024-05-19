Analysts Set Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Price Target at $86.46

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.80. Fortive has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,092,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,902,000 after buying an additional 181,948 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,873,000 after acquiring an additional 512,414 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,929,000 after purchasing an additional 878,523 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Fortive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,568,000 after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

