Analysts Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) PT at GBX 290.83

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 294.29 ($3.70).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.77) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.89) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 330 ($4.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

MKS opened at GBX 276.70 ($3.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,383.50, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 258.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.47. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 159.15 ($2.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 293.20 ($3.68).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

