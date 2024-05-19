Analysts Set Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Target Price at $25.25

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.94.

PYCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paycor HCM by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 112,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Trading Up 0.3 %

PYCR stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

See Also

